Analysts Offer Predictions for Palisade Bio Q1 Earnings

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palisade Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Palisade Bio's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PALI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Clear Str raised Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palisade Bio currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.20.

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Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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