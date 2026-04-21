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Analysts Offer Predictions for Palisade Bio Q1 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Palisade Bio logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brookline Capital Markets forecasts Q1 2026 EPS of ($0.06) for Palisade Bio and notes a consensus full‑year estimate of ($0.21), with Brookline's multi‑year view reaching a FY2030 EPS of $0.50.
  • Several firms have initiated or updated coverage with ratings from "sell" to "strong‑buy," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.20.
  • Shares trade around $2.50 with a market cap of about $414.7 million; Palisade is a clinical‑stage biotech developing the intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug PDS0108.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palisade Bio.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palisade Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Palisade Bio's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PALI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Clear Str raised Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palisade Bio currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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