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Analysts Set Expectations for Sanuwave Health Q1 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sanuwave Health logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Northland Securities cut its Q1 2026 EPS estimate for Sanuwave to ($0.14) from ($0.12) and now sees FY2026 EPS at ($0.08), while the consensus for the current full year remains $0.40 per share.
  • Sanuwave missed its most recent quarter, reporting EPS of $0.03 versus $0.17 expected and revenue of $13.09 million versus $13.23 million, with a positive net margin but a negative return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—several downgrades but a lingering buy from Roth MKM—with a consensus target of $51; shares trade around $19.94 (52-week range $16.27–$46.58) and a market cap of about $171 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sanuwave Health.

Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sanuwave Health in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Sanuwave Health's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Sanuwave Health's FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Sanuwave Health had a net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanuwave Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanuwave Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Sanuwave Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanuwave Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanuwave Health

Sanuwave Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNWV opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Sanuwave Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanuwave Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company's stock.

About Sanuwave Health

(Get Free Report)

Sanuwave Health, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive acoustic wave therapies designed to stimulate tissue regeneration and accelerate healing. The company's proprietary Extracorporeal Pulse Activated Technology (EPAT) delivers focused acoustic pressure waves to injured or chronic wound sites, activating the body's natural repair mechanisms. Sanuwave's primary therapeutic areas include advanced wound care for diabetic and venous ulcers, as well as orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.

The company's lead product, the dermaPACE® system, holds clearance from the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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