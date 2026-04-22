Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $28.1420 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Anika Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika's proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company's core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

Further Reading

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