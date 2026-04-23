Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $4.7391 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM ET.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AJG stock opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $226.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.94.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,552,814.40. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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