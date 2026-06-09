AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.4720, with a volume of 6377888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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