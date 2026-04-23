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Best 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five 5G stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener highlights EchoStar (SATS), Radcom (RDCM), CEVA (CEVA), KT (KT), and Mobix Labs (MOBX) as the top‑traded 5G names in recent days.
  • Why investors care — and the risks: Investors seek exposure to growth from faster mobile data, IoT expansion and new services, but potential returns depend on technology adoption timelines, competition, and regulatory or geopolitical headwinds.
  • Coverage across the 5G ecosystem: The list spans network deployment and satellite/broadband (EchoStar), cloud‑native service assurance and visibility (Radcom), silicon and DSP IP for 5G (CEVA), an integrated Korean carrier (KT), and 5G chipsets and optical connectivity (Mobix Labs).
  • Five stocks we like better than EchoStar.

EchoStar, Radcom, Ceva, KT, and Mobix Labs are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "5G stocks" are shares of companies involved in the development, deployment, and operation of fifth-generation wireless networks—this includes carriers, network equipment and tower operators, semiconductor makers, and software or service providers that enable 5G capabilities. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to expected growth from faster mobile data, IoT expansion, and new services, but such investments carry risks tied to technology adoption timelines, competition, and regulatory or geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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Before you consider EchoStar, you'll want to hear this.

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While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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