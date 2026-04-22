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Best Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Booking (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD), and Chipotle (CMG) are MarketBeat's restaurant stocks to watch, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant companies in recent days.
  • Restaurant stocks are part of the consumer‑discretionary sector and are sensitive to traffic and same‑store‑sales trends, commodity and labor costs, and broader macroeconomic cycles, with performance shaped by brand strength, unit growth strategy, and the franchise vs. company‑owned mix.
  • Quick company notes: Booking is a global online travel/reservation platform (including restaurant reservations via its brands); McDonald's is a worldwide restaurant operator and franchiser; Chipotle owns and operates fast‑casual restaurants and offers delivery through its app and website.
  • Five stocks we like better than Booking.

Booking, McDonald's, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, franchising, or supplying restaurants — from fast-food chains to casual and fine-dining groups. Investors view them as a consumer-discretionary sector that is sensitive to traffic and same-store-sales trends, commodity and labor costs, and macroeconomic cycles, with performance shaped by brand strength, unit growth strategy, and the franchise versus company-owned mix. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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