Best Solar Stocks To Watch Now - April 6th

First Solar, Enphase Energy, and Maxeon Solar Technologies are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves solar power—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, project developers and installers, component suppliers, and companies that operate or finance solar farms. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of the solar-energy sector, while accepting sector-specific risks like policy changes, commodity-price swings, competition, and technological shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAXN

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