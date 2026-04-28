BlueLinx (BXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $714.8430 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.84 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

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BlueLinx Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE BXC opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.73 million, a PE ratio of -5,689,100.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. BlueLinx has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $88.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlueLinx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXC

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 114.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 5,468.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the construction company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company's stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific's distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

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