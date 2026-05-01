Calumet (CLMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Calumet to post earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $1.0011 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calumet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Calumet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Calumet stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Calumet has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 3,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $114,062.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,272.68. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Calumet by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calumet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calumet during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Calumet by 1,287.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,172 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Calumet during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calumet from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Calumet from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Calumet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Calumet

About Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: CLMT is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet's product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

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