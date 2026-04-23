Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

DSGR stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 0.57. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 47,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,039.15. This trade represents a 42.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,030 shares of the company's stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company's stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 101,009 shares of the company's stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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