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Ecommerce Stocks To Research - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Walmart (WMT), GameStop (GME) and GigaCloud Technology (GCT) as the ecommerce stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among ecommerce names recently.
  • Walmart is a global omnichannel retailer with substantial e‑commerce operations—including walmart.com sites, Flipkart and PhonePe—across its Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club segments.
  • GameStop is a specialty gaming retailer selling new and pre‑owned physical and digital games through stores and ecommerce platforms, while GigaCloud offers a B2B cross‑border marketplace and logistics platform connecting primarily Asian manufacturers with international resellers for large‑parcel goods.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Walmart, GameStop, and GigaCloud Technology are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is conducting or enabling online sales — including pure‑play retailers, marketplaces, payments processors, logistics and e‑commerce software providers. Investors use them to gain exposure to digital‑commerce growth trends but must weigh factors like customer acquisition costs, revenue growth, profit margins, competition and technology or regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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