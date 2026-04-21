Enphase Energy (ENPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $282.2470 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Enphase Energy's quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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