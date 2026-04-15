Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now - April 15th

Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, and Roblox are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize media and leisure content—such as film and TV studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video-game publishers, live-event promoters, and theme-park operators. For investors, these stocks behave like consumer-discretionary assets whose revenue and valuation depend heavily on audience taste, hit-driven content, subscription/ad models and licensing, making them attractive for growth but often more volatile and cyclical than defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

See Also

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