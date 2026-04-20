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Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NUAI Q1 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
New Era Energy & Digital logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northland Securities initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $11 price target while forecasting Q1 2026 EPS of ($0.07); MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy with an average target of $9.80.
  • New Era Energy & Digital reported a recent quarterly loss of ($0.41) on $0.19M revenue and extremely negative margins/ROE, but secured about $140 million in combined financing to bolster the balance sheet.
  • Several securities class-action lawsuits alleging inadequate disclosures (Nov 2024–Dec 2025) have been filed, creating material litigation risk that could depress the stock.
  • Interested in New Era Energy & Digital? Here are five stocks we like better.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for New Era Energy & Digital's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Texas Capital raised New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.60 price objective on New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Era Energy & Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Performance

New Era Energy & Digital stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69. New Era Energy & Digital has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 3,342.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,588.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

New Era Energy & Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New Era Energy & Digital this week:

About New Era Energy & Digital

(Get Free Report)

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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