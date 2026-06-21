113,016 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,089,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Purpose Unlimited Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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