Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

2,100 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polianta Ltd opened a new position in SanDisk during the first quarter, buying 2,100 shares valued at about $1.334 million.
  • SanDisk is benefiting from strong AI- and memory-demand tailwinds, with recent commentary citing pricing power, data-center growth, and potential upside versus peers like Micron.
  • The stock has had a huge run-up, but some market notes warn it may be overextended; meanwhile, analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a $1,580.67 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sandisk.

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,424.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.48. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines