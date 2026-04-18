2,543 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by HBE Wealth Management LLC

HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of HBE Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $251,441,000 after buying an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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