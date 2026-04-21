3,624 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by 55 North Private Wealth LLC

55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Article Title

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Article Title

European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Article Title

Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Article Title

Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Article Title

Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Article Title

Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Negative Sentiment: Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other sell‑side commentary says Tesla must show “tangible progress” scaling FSD to justify valuation; that skepticism contributed to intraday selling ahead of earnings. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $222.79 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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