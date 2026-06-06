36,464 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,464 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sandisk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,625.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 11.4%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,559.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here