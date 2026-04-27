5,055,294 Shares in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY Purchased by Weber Capital Management LLC ADV

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,055,294 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Accuray accounts for 3.9% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned 4.46% of Accuray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 762.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,922 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 429.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,944 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,724 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 174,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Accuray by 83.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,843 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ARAY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accuray from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Accuray from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accuray

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.86 million.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated NASDAQ: ARAY is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative radiation therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer. The company's flagship products include the CyberKnife® System, a robotic radiosurgery platform offering sub-millimeter precision, and the TomoTherapy® System, which combines helical computed tomography (CT) imaging with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT). More recently, Accuray introduced the Radixact® System, an advanced iteration of its TomoTherapy technology designed to enhance treatment speed and clinical workflow.

Accuray's suite of products enables clinicians to deliver highly targeted radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

See Also

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