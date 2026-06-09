63,900 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Acquired by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,761,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned 0.13% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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