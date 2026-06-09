7,694 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.13.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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