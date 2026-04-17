Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 435.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $278.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $279.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 240,243 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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