Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,205 Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $102.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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