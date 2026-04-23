AK Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AK Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,648 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $34,623,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 30.3% of AK Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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