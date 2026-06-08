Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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