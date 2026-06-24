Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,854 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 130,507 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Alarm.com worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231,227 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,837,000 after buying an additional 1,923,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 101,569.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 947,556 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 946,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,923 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 245,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 316,427 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 209,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 347,611 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 161,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alarm.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 3,944 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $172,668.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,952.98. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $101,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,567.90. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,169 shares of company stock worth $1,393,420 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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