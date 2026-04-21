Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $307.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal bullish expectations around Google Cloud and AI monetization: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $395 and KeyCorp lifted its target to $380, citing momentum into Cloud Next. Cantor Fitzgerald price target raise KeyCorp target lift

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal bullish expectations around Google Cloud and AI monetization: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $395 and KeyCorp lifted its target to $380, citing momentum into Cloud Next. Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its TPU/AI-inference push and getting growing demand from big AI customers (Anthropic, Meta). That strengthens cloud differentiation and potential high-margin hardware/service revenues. Google expands TPU push

Google is expanding its TPU/AI-inference push and getting growing demand from big AI customers (Anthropic, Meta). That strengthens cloud differentiation and potential high-margin hardware/service revenues. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to develop inference-focused AI chips point to verticalization of Google's AI stack (could reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve cloud differentiation). These reports lifted chip names and echo the TPU push. Reuters: Marvell-Google talks

Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to develop inference-focused AI chips point to verticalization of Google's AI stack (could reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve cloud differentiation). These reports lifted chip names and echo the TPU push. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage and trade commentary highlight heavy investor attention and short-term volatility around GOOGL (Zacks pieces noting larger-than-market moves); useful for traders but not necessarily directional for fundamentals. Zacks: Why GOOGL dipped

Some coverage and trade commentary highlight heavy investor attention and short-term volatility around GOOGL (Zacks pieces noting larger-than-market moves); useful for traders but not necessarily directional for fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Initial Marvell gains were pared after analysts disputed the scope/timing of any Google deal, introducing uncertainty about the immediate impact and which vendors will benefit. Marvell gains pared

Initial Marvell gains were pared after analysts disputed the scope/timing of any Google deal, introducing uncertainty about the immediate impact and which vendors will benefit. Negative Sentiment: eMarketer projects Meta will overtake Google in digital ad revenue this year — a red flag for Google’s core ad growth narrative and a potential headwind for revenue expectations. eMarketer: Meta set to surpass Google

eMarketer projects Meta will overtake Google in digital ad revenue this year — a red flag for Google’s core ad growth narrative and a potential headwind for revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about rising AI-related spending (reports that Alphabet will materially increase AI investment) can pressure near-term margins even as it supports long-term growth—this likely contributed to today's pullback after a strong April rally. Fool on AI spending concerns

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. Insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here