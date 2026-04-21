Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is V2 Financial group LLC's 6th Largest Position

V2 Financial group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of V2 Financial group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. V2 Financial group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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