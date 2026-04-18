Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 16,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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