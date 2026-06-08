American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,992 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $44,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $310.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.91 and a 200-day moving average of $336.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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