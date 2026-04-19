Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,184 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after buying an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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