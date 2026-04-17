Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $263.40 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.81 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and price-target upgrades lift the outlook for future earnings and sentiment — Bank of America raised its Apple price target, signaling conviction among some sell‑side desks that Apple’s long-term cash-flow profile remains attractive. Bank of America Increases Apple Price Target to $325

Analyst and price-target upgrades lift the outlook for future earnings and sentiment — Bank of America raised its Apple price target, signaling conviction among some sell‑side desks that Apple’s long-term cash-flow profile remains attractive. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp recently raised Q2/Q4 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Apple, which supports near‑term earnings expectations and offsets valuation concerns. (Research-note summary)

KeyCorp recently raised Q2/Q4 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Apple, which supports near‑term earnings expectations and offsets valuation concerns. (Research-note summary) Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from TV/influencers (Jim Cramer) is reinforcing investor confidence and likely contributed to buying interest in options and shares. Jim Cramer Reveals Why Apple (AAPL) Stock is Worth it

High-profile bullish commentary from TV/influencers (Jim Cramer) is reinforcing investor confidence and likely contributed to buying interest in options and shares. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is pushing Siri teams to adopt AI coding tools and is clearly ramping internal AI development efforts — positive for product roadmap but timing and revenue impact remain uncertain. Apple Pushes Siri Programmers to Adopt AI Coding Tools

Apple is pushing Siri teams to adopt AI coding tools and is clearly ramping internal AI development efforts — positive for product roadmap but timing and revenue impact remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option activity shows elevated bullish positioning, which can amplify moves both up and down; this is a market‑sentiment signal rather than a change in fundamentals. (Options volume report)

Unusually heavy call‑option activity shows elevated bullish positioning, which can amplify moves both up and down; this is a market‑sentiment signal rather than a change in fundamentals. (Options volume report) Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s blowout results (record margins and profits driven by AI chip demand) were interpreted negatively for Apple today — investors see TSMC less dependent on Apple and view stronger AI-centric capex at chipmakers as a reminder that competition and supply dynamics are shifting in ways that could pressure margins or bargaining leverage. TSMC’s Results Weren’t a Great Sign for Apple

TSMC’s blowout results (record margins and profits driven by AI chip demand) were interpreted negatively for Apple today — investors see TSMC less dependent on Apple and view stronger AI-centric capex at chipmakers as a reminder that competition and supply dynamics are shifting in ways that could pressure margins or bargaining leverage. Negative Sentiment: New litigation alleging Apple Pay failed to prevent rapid gambling transactions introduces legal and compliance risk for Apple’s payment services, which could pressure services valuation if exposures grow. Apple Lawsuit Puts Apple Pay Controls And Services Valuation In Focus

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here