Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Decreased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,443 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $173,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $291.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.09 and a 200 day moving average of $271.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels.

TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue.

Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack.

Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack. Negative Sentiment: Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Article Title

Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and option activity point to caution around Apple’s intermediate-term outlook, with some concern that older iPhones may not support the most compelling AI features, limiting the near-term upgrade cycle.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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