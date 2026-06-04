Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 747.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 822.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after buying an additional 5,537,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 662,400 shares of company stock valued at $127,090,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Argentina growth plans are drawing attention after the company applied for the country’s tax incentive program tied to a proposed $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta oil project . The move signals a major long-term investment in one of the world’s largest shale plays and could expand Chevron’s production base if approved. Reuters article

Chevron’s Argentina growth plans are drawing attention after the company applied for the country’s tax incentive program tied to a proposed . The move signals a major long-term investment in one of the world’s largest shale plays and could expand Chevron’s production base if approved. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive on Chevron (CVX) , with reports noting bullish analyst views and a higher price target from Barclays. That kind of sentiment often helps investors view the stock as undervalued relative to its cash generation and dividend profile. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive on , with reports noting bullish analyst views and a higher price target from Barclays. That kind of sentiment often helps investors view the stock as undervalued relative to its cash generation and dividend profile. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also highlighted in a piece on high-yield dividend stocks, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. With its steady payout and integrated business model, CVX continues to be seen as a defensive energy name. Blockonomi article

Chevron was also highlighted in a piece on high-yield dividend stocks, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. With its steady payout and integrated business model, CVX continues to be seen as a defensive energy name. Positive Sentiment: A broader feature on energy stocks tied to the AI power boom argued that Chevron could benefit from rising electricity demand through long-term gas supply relationships and its large-scale energy infrastructure. That supports the view that CVX has exposure beyond just oil prices. MarketBeat feature

A broader feature on energy stocks tied to the AI power boom argued that could benefit from rising electricity demand through long-term gas supply relationships and its large-scale energy infrastructure. That supports the view that CVX has exposure beyond just oil prices. Neutral Sentiment: Recent governance and leadership updates, including the planned legal chief transition and shareholder votes on proposals, appear to confirm continuity rather than create a major new catalyst for the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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