Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $397.53 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,548 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $397,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,168.00 to $1,163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $903.54 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $966.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.53. The stock has a market cap of $853.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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