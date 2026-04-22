Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 108,250 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,086,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,032,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,018,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,475,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,390,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the period.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE HR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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