Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 61,485 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,771 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $76,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,172,484 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,913,560,000 after acquiring an additional 293,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,467,637 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,652,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $315.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.98. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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