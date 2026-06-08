AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,229,088 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 429,275 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AT&T worth $303,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:T opened at $22.79 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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