Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.42 Million Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 370,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.61% of Timken worth $94,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 11,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $136.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Timken's payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 206,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,321. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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