Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $689,000 Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: The biggest driver for QBTS is the reported U.S. government support for quantum computing, including a proposed $100 million CHIPS Act funding package for D-Wave, which investors view as a major validation of the company’s technology and growth prospects. Article Title

The biggest driver for is the reported U.S. government support for quantum computing, including a proposed for D-Wave, which investors view as a major validation of the company’s technology and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Broader headlines that the Trump administration is committing $2 billion to quantum firms have lifted the entire group, including D-Wave, as traders bet federal money could accelerate commercialization and industry adoption. Article Title

Broader headlines that the Trump administration is committing to quantum firms have lifted the entire group, including D-Wave, as traders bet federal money could accelerate commercialization and industry adoption. Positive Sentiment: Quantum stocks continued to rally across the sector, with D-Wave included in a broader move that added billions in market value, reinforcing momentum-driven buying in QBTS . Article Title

Quantum stocks continued to rally across the sector, with D-Wave included in a broader move that added billions in market value, reinforcing momentum-driven buying in . Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has also been elevated, with unusually heavy call-option buying suggesting speculation remains strong, but this is more a sign of interest than a clear fundamental catalyst.

Trading activity has also been elevated, with unusually heavy call-option buying suggesting speculation remains strong, but this is more a sign of interest than a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may slightly weigh on sentiment even though the transaction does not necessarily signal concern about the business. Article Title

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $489,448.36. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here