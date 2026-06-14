Barclays PLC Purchases 546,790 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Barclays PLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,397 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.91% of NXP Semiconductors worth $495,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,721 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $304.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average is $238.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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