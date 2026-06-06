BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 18,362 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,914 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 18,362 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.14% of eBay worth $56,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EBAY opened at $109.35 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research reduced their price target on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

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About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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