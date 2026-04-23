Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,677 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.13% of Biogen worth $33,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 62.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Biogen Trading Up 2.2%

Biogen stock opened at $190.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price objective on Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

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