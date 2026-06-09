BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,950 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 70,099 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned 0.12% of Rollins worth $35,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $244,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11,772.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,075,264 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 149.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 758,462 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,735,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $164,169,000 after buying an additional 726,017 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ROL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: An article from Insider Monkey presented a bullish thesis on Rollins, Inc. (ROL) , suggesting some investors see upside in the pest-control company’s fundamentals and valuation. Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

An article from Insider Monkey presented a bullish thesis on , suggesting some investors see upside in the pest-control company’s fundamentals and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying 2,830 call options versus a normal average of 703, indicating increased bullish speculation in Rollins (ROL) .

Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying 2,830 call options versus a normal average of 703, indicating increased bullish speculation in . Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about “Rollins” largely refer to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, not the publicly traded company, so they are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on Rollins, Inc. (ROL) .

Recent articles about “Rollins” largely refer to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, not the publicly traded company, so they are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on . Negative Sentiment: No company-specific negative operating news was identified in the provided articles for Rollins, Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here