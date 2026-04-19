Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30,038 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,837 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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