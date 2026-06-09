BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Macy's, Inc. $M

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,478 shares of the company's stock after selling 179,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Macy's worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy's Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy's news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,705,374.72. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $94,456.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,612.16. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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