Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 99,038 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,716 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Cactus worth $47,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 35.3% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 249.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,426.56. This trade represents a 79.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,080 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE WHD opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Cactus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report).

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