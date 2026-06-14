Brown Advisory Inc. Has $152.05 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $152,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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